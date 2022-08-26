Pembroke residents speak out during town hall over potential quarry plan

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gene Nati and his family lost their home a little over two weeks ago due to it sinking into the ground. A lot of homeowners in Pembroke have a theory that it's because of quarry's taking too much water, which in turn lowers the water table, and affects the house.

On Thursday, Nati and 100+ people were at the town hall in Pembroke because they wanted to make their voices heard. As of right now, there's a chance that County Line Stone, a rock quarry company out of Erie County, could potentially come into Pembroke, and start working on mining in more neighborhoods.

The speculation is also that County Line Stone is part of the investigation as to how the Nati family lost their home, which isn't a good sign to Nati.

"My fix would be a company that has no affiliation with the town, the quarry, the DEC, and they get to the bottom of what really happened... If you're privately funding a study, you would expect the results to benefit you," Nati said.

Pembroke Town Supervisor, Thomas Schneider Jr. said they said they're doing what they can to find those answers just like the public are trying to do.

"We're investigating the situation and we're looking for data just like anybody else," Schneider Jr. said