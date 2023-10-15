Pegula beats Yuan to claim Korea Open title

SEOUL (AP) — Jessica Pegula has beaten Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Korea Open for the fourth title of her career.

The top-seeded Pegula dropped only one set through the tournament and becomes the first American since Venus Williams in 2007 to win the title in Seoul.

The 128th-ranked Yuan showed no signs of early nerves in her first career final but Pegula's baseline power propelled her to her first title since Montreal earlier this year and her first outside of North America.

At the Hong Kong Open, Leylah Fernandez rallied from a set down to defeat Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and win her first title in 19 months.