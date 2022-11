BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and New Era Cap have joined forces to create a holiday gift that gives back.

Roswell Park pediatric cancer patient McKenna, Dr. Ajay Gupta, and Sabres forward Alex Tuch designed the "Cap of Hope." With each purchase of the hat, $5 will go to support cancer patients at Roswell Park.

The "Cap of Hope" will be available in limited quantities at the Buffalo Sabres store and Wegmans starting Wednesday.