BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

The accident occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

According to investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Elmwood Avenue and struck a pedestrian crossing the road.

Buffalo police say a 21-year-old woman was taken to ECMC where she is listed in critical condition in the TICU.

No charges have been filed at this time.