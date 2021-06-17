Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Niagara Falls Boulevard, police asking for public's assistance

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Niagara Falls Boulevard June 7 and they are looking for the public's assistance with the hit-and-run investigation.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was struck on the 1700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard near Ridge Lea Road just after midnight on June 7. The man suffered serious leg and hip injuries and is currently at ECMC.

Police are searching for what is believed to be a silver or gray 2007-2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck with front end passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.