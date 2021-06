TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the Town of Niagara.

Police say troopers responded to Grauer Road in the Town of Niagara around 9:15 a.m. Thursday and investigation revealed 29-year-old Nicholas R. Hager was struck by a vehicle while blowing the grass off the roadway.

Hager was transported to ECMC via Mercy Flight with serious head trauma.

The incident remains under investigation, no charges have been announced.