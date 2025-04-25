Pedestrian struck and killed on Hess Road in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Hess Road in the Town of Newfane on Friday.

The accident occurred just after 10 a.m. on the 2700 block of Hess Road.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found the pedestrian in the northbound lane and lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office said preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was traveling north on Hess Road and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released, pending notification of family. The sheriff's office said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.