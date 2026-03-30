Pedestrian struck and killed in Town of Collins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a pedestrian was struck and killed on State Route 39 in the Town of Collins.

Police said troopers responded to the vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on State Route 39 around 6:30 a.m. on March 28. Investigators said a 2013 Dodge Ram was traveling east on State Route 39 and struck 47-year-old Patrick E. Kerby, of Fleming, FL, who was "walking in the lane of travel."

According to police, the driver of the Dodge Ram was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment.