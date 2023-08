DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in Dunkirk on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Tops in Dunkirk. Initial investigation revealed that a woman was struck by a vehicle and she was pronounced dead.

According to police, additional details will be released as the investigation continues.

NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting in the investigation.