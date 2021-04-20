Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in the Village of Cuba

CUBA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Village of Cuba early Tuesday morning.

New York State police say troopers responded to the intersection of East Main and Genesee Streets in the Village of Cuba for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

43-year-old Billie Jo M. Darrin was by a vehicle traveling north on State Route 305. NYSP say she was transported to Olean General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No charges were announced, police say this is an ongoing investigation.