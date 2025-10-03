Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Warsaw on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. near 2469 State Route 19.

The sheriff's office said 59-year-old Tammieleen Heap of Warsaw was struck by a vehicle and airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for serious injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the vehicle reported the incident to 911 and remained at the scene.

