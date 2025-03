BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say a woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car.

Authorities say the incident happened on Monday evening at the intersection of Seneca Street and Stevenson Street.

Images from the scene show that at least two cars had collided at the intersection. At this time, there is no word from authorities on what happened or may have led to this incident.

Police say the vehicle that hit the woman remained on the scene.