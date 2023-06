GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pedestrian was killed in a fatal accident Wednesday morning on the NYS Thruway.

The accident occurred on the westbound Thruway between Exit 48 in Batavia and Exit 48A in Pembroke.

The accident involved a construction truck and pedestrian in the right lane of the Thruway, within a construction work zone.

There has been no current impact on traffic.