Pedestrian killed in Lockport collision

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a car crash that killed one pedestrian Friday evening.

Officers were called to 6237 S. Transit Road around 9:20 p.m. Friday for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

According to police, 41-year-old Robert P. Carroll of Lockport was hit by Chevrolet Malibu.

The Niagara County Coroner declared Carroll dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

