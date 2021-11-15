Pedestrian killed in crash in Hamburg in October according to police report

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Hamburg in October, according to a police report obtained by 7 Eyewitness News.

First reported by The Hamburg Sun, 7 Eyewitness News obtained the police report of the incident through a FOIL request.

According to the report, 57-year-old Janet Brinkman of Hamburg was struck by a vehicle on October 21, 2021 in the area of South Park Avenue and Southwestern Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle called 911 and remained on scene and was cooperative with police. Brinkman was breathing but not alert when emergency personnel arrived and was transported to ECMC where she later died.

Following investigation, the report says it was determined Brinkman was not in a crosswalk when she attempted to cross the roadway and it was dark, raining and the road was wet. No charges were filed against the driver and the case has been closed. An autopsy will be completed to determine the cause of death.