GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 44-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in the Town of Alabama.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office tells us Richard Alan Jones Jr. was walking across Route 63 when a car hit him. 67-year-old Vidal Chavez was driving the car.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.