NEW YORK (WKBW) — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Fredonia.

Officers were called to Route 60 just south of Vineyard Drive in the Village of Fredonia around 6 p.m. Friday.

According to police, 64-year-old Polly Gambino was traveling northbound on Route 60 and struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the road.

The pedestrian, 48-year-old Richard Lorek, was taken to Brooks Hospital where he later died from his injuries.