Pedestrian killed after being hit by off-duty peace officer in Buffalo on Friday afternoon

BUFFALO CRIME
WKBW
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle driven by an off-duty peace officer with the Erie County Sheriff's Office on Friday afternoon, the Buffalo Police Department announced on Saturday morning.

According to the Buffalo Police, an 82-year-old man was hit by the officer, who was driving a personal vehicle, near 74 Elmwood Avenue on Friday, just after 3 p.m. He was taken to ECMC, where he later died Saturday morning.

The off-duty peace officer is cooperating with investigators, and the New York State Attorney General's Office has been notified. The name of the officer involved has not been released.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of this incident and is deferring to the Buffalo Police Department for further information on this accident.

