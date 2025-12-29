Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Hamburg on Sunday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man has died after he was hit by a car Sunday night.

Hamburg Police say the pedestrian was hit near the South Park Avenue and Southwestern Boulevard intersection around 8 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found bystanders performing CPR on the man in the road. According to police, officers and Big Tree Volunteer Fire Department continued care until the man was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

The pedestrian was identified as 60-year-old Daniel Livingston of Hamburg. The driver involved is fully cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to investigators at (716) 648-5111 ext. 2571 or (716) 648-5111 ext. 2774.