CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pedestrian is in the hospital, with serious injuries, after they were hit by a vehicle outside of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Tuesday morning.

According to a representative of the NFTA Police, a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV around 5 a.m. in the entrance of the airport. Police say they driver then fled the area.

The pedestrian was taken to ECMC. The incident remains under investigation.