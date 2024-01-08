Pedestrian hit by car in Farnham, part of Route 5 closed

FARNHAM, NY (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's office is urging drivers to avoid a stretch of Route 5 after they say a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Route 5 is now closed between Lotus Point and Detroit Street in the Village of Farnham as deputies investigate the circumstances surrounding what happened.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit is currently on the scene.

We don't have any other information at this time.

This is a developing story, and we'll have updates as more information is released by authorities.