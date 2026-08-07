Pedestrian hit and killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Thursday on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Niagara Falls Police responded to the 8100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. for a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

An investigation found a Jeep was traveling westbound and hit a 50-year-old pedestrian in the road.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said the driver, an 18-year-old woman of the Town of Niagara, is cooperating with the investigation. The pedestrian's name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Investigation Unit at (716) 286-4565 or the non-emergency line at (716) 286-4711.