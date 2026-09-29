BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train in Buffalo on Monday.

CSX said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Linden and Delaware Avenue crossing.

Buffalo Police responded to the scene and reported the pedestrian had died. No injuries were reported among the train crew.

"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident and will support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation," CSX said in a statement.

WATCH: Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Buffalo