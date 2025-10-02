Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Authorities say a person was hit and killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield on Thursday morning.

WKBW

A 2021 Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on the boulevard when it hit the pedestrian, according to the preliminary investigation.

The sheriff's office says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld at this time until the family is notified.

Deputies say the driver of the Jeep is cooperating with the investigation.

While first responders were on the scene of the crash, deputies say a man in a 2010 Chevrolet was seen driving around traffic control personnel who were rerouting vehicles.

Deputies pulled the Chevrolet over into a driveway and then arrested the man. Christopher Seelbaugh was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation and multiple traffic infractions.