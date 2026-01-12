Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Jamestown on Saturday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Bowen and Falconer Street. When officers arrived, they found Kendel R. Bell lying in the roadway.

According to police, officers did attempt lifesaving measures until Bell was taken to UPMC. He was then transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, where he died the next day.

Police say the driver called 911 and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with video or information is asked to reach out to Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7536.