Pedestrian hit and killed by a car in the Town of Newstead

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Newstead after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Monday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 13399 Main Street. When they arrived, deputies found a 55-year-old man lying in the road.

The victim received care from members of the Twin City Ambulance and Newstead Fire Company. He was then taken to ECMC, where he died during surgery.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903.