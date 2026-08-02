Pedestrian flown to ECMC after Niagara Falls Blvd. crash

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pedestrian is at ECMC with possible life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in the Town of Niagara Saturday night.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, they received a report of the crash at 10:30 p.m. in front of 2045 Niagara Falls Blvd.

A preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian was walking in the westbound lane of Niagara Falls Blvd. when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound struck them.

The pedestrian was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital and then flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC with possible life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

