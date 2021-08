LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after he was hit by a driver in Lockport, late Saturday night.

Investigators say a driver was heading westbound on Slayton Settlement Road when they hit the pedestrian, just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The identity of the man who died has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

The driver was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.