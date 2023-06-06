Pedestrian bridge in the City of Tonawanda expected to be replaced in 2024

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Viewers have contacted 7 News with concerns about the Long Homestead pedestrian bridge in the City of Tonawanda where aging wooden boards have become potential safety hazards.

On Tuesday 7 News went out to the City of Tonawanda on Tuesday to check out the need for repairs.

Jim Johnston said he and his grandson enjoy walking along the canal on a beautiful spring day but they don't like what they see, "When I was up here with my grandson I had to keep an eye on him because I was afraid he might fall in one of those holes and people are riding their bikes and you never know...they could take a spill," Jim says.

Bob Morace, one of many biking through Tonawanda, plays it safe when he gets to the bridge, "Even as I came in this way today the first thing I saw was a nail on the board, that's why I tend to walk my bike over."

Joe Muscarella is a maintenance worker with the Park's Department and says he and his crew have been to the bridge numerous times. He explains, "We just do what we're told and we try to fix it the best we can. I think this is our third time here this year replacing the wood." Muscarella says the entire bridge needs to be redone.

City of Tonawanda Mayor John White has confirmed to 7 News there are plans to replace the bridge. He says construction is set to begin in 2024 and should take about six months to complete. Mayor White says the bridge will be funded partly through grants.