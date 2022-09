BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority announced Wednesday that the Peace Bridge will be lit royal blue to honor Queen Elizabeth II.

The Peace Bridge will be lit royal blue on September 18 and September 19, 2022.

The tribute color was chosen because it resembles the jewels worn by the Queen in her latest Canadian portrait.

Queen Elizabeth II died September 8, 2022. She was 96-years-old.

