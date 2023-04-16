Watch Now
Pawsitive for Heroes gets spring makeover in Buffalo

Volunteers from Home Depot pitch in to do the work
Posted at 8:25 PM, Apr 15, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Spring makeovers are in the air this time of year, as people look for a fresh start.

That includes the Pawsitive for Heroes school on East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo.

The group Western New York Heroes runs the program, which provides service dog training for local veterans.

Saturday, 25 volunteers from the Home Depot stepped up to the plate to do some spring cleaning and to give the facility a fresh coat of paint.

The Home Depot also donated some brand new tables and chairs to Western New York Heroes for its bi-weekly food drive for local veterans who need a helping hand to make ends meet.

