PAW Patrol Live! coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center in April

Posted at 12:53 PM, Oct 16, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center on April 6 and April 7.

"Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance," a release says.

There will be five performances, three on April 6 and two on April 7. Tickets go on sale on October 27 and can be purchased online here.

Organizers say tickets will start at $25 and a limited number of VIP packages will start at $130.

