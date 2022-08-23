PAW Patrol Live! coming to Shea's in January

Watch Now
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" will kick off the new year with a three-day long production at Shea's Theatre in Buffalo.

The show will run from Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, Aug. 26.

V.I.P packages are available for theatergoers and they start at $120. The package includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo op with PAW Patrol characters following the show. Every adult and child in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Tickets for the production start at $25 and are available here.

