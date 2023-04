BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paula's Donuts announced it is selling 'Monster Cookie Donuts' throughout April for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to Paula's Donuts, 50% of the profits from each Monster Cookie Donut sold will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf.

The donuts have a white frosted ring, blue sprinkles, frosting eyes, and a cookie.

You can order online here.