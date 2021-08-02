Paula's Donuts offering $1 menu to celebrate new location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paula's Donuts is celebrating is new store, in Buffalo's Larkinville neighborhood, by offering a dollar menu.

In a post on the store's Facebook page, we've learned the promotion will last through the month of August.

These are items on the dollar menu:

$1 Nutella Cannoli Donut (no limit)

$1 (6) Donut Holes (limit 1 per person per day)

$1 Bagel with Butter (or as is; limit 2 per person per day)

$1 Iced Coffee (no limit)

$1 Bottled Water (no limit)

The post says this is to thank customers for their support of the new location.