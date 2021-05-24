Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Paula's Donuts Nutella cannoli chocolate chip donut to benefit Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo
Canolli-Nutella Choc Chip Donut_2021.jpg
Paula's Donuts
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 16:51:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paula's Donuts will offer the Nutella cannoli chocolate chip donut from Friday to Sunday to benefit Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.

The donuts will be $2.75 each or $33 for a dozen, half of the proceeds will benefit Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo. The donuts will be available at all three Paula's locations and you can pre-order them starting Thursday.

Officials say the partnership between Paula's and Hospice on the "Raise the Dough" sale of a specialty donut each year typically takes place the first week of March but has been shifted to May to better serve the mass crowds that visit Paula's for the donut.

Previously offering the cannoli donut and chocolate chip cookie dough donut, over the years the "Raise the Dough" sale has raised over $100,000 for Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong