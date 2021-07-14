Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Paula's Donuts location in Buffalo's Larkinville to open Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Paula's Donuts
Paula's Donuts raises $19,000 for Girl Scouts of Western New York
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 10:55:24-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paula's Donuts announced its location in Buffalo's Larkinville will open Thursday.

The new location at 872 Seneca Street will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Paula's says once it has fully trained its staff it will extend its hours.

There are also Paula's Donuts locations in West Seneca, Tonawanda and Clarence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong