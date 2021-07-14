Paula's Donuts location in Buffalo's Larkinville to open Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paula's Donuts announced its location in Buffalo's Larkinville will open Thursday.

The new location at 872 Seneca Street will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Paula's says once it has fully trained its staff it will extend its hours.

There are also Paula's Donuts locations in West Seneca, Tonawanda and Clarence.