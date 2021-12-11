Watch
Paula's Donuts closing all four locations early due to anticipated high winds Saturday

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 8:15 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 08:16:12-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paula's Donuts says it will be closing all four of its locations early on Saturday due to anticipated high winds across Western New York.

Several other places across Western New York plan on canceling events Saturday due to the anticipated high winds as well.

The locations will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, four hours earlier than normal.

Paula's has locations in Buffalo, Clarence, Town of Tonawanda, and West Seneca.

