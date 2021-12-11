Paula's Donuts closing all four locations early due to anticipated high winds Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paula's Donuts says it will be closing all four of its locations early on Saturday due to anticipated high winds across Western New York.

Do to the weather, for the safety of our staff and customers, we will be closing all 4 locations at 1pm today.



Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/Rb8HV0cjsO — Paula's Donuts (@PaulasDonuts) December 11, 2021

Several other places across Western New York plan on canceling events Saturday due to the anticipated high winds as well.

The locations will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, four hours earlier than normal.

Paula's has locations in Buffalo, Clarence, Town of Tonawanda, and West Seneca.