Paul McCartney's 'Got Back' tour is coming to Buffalo this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paul McCartney is returning to Buffalo's KeyBank Center this fall as part of his 'Got Back' 2025 tour.

The tour announced 19 new dates on Thursday with shows across the U.S. and Canada. It kicks off on September 19 and runs through the end of November.

Paul McCartney Tour

The tour will stop in Buffalo on November 14. Presale registration is already underway at paulmccartneygotback.com. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. on the same site.

All dates:

September 29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

October 4 – Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

October 7 – Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

October 11 – Denver, CO — Coors Field

October 14 – Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center

October 17 – Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium

October 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

October 29 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

November 2 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 3 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

November 8 – Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

November 11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

November 14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

November 17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

November 18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

November 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

November 24 – Chicago, IL — United Center

November 25 – Chicago, IL — United Center