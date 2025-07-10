Paul McCartney's 'Got Back' tour is coming to Buffalo this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paul McCartney is returning to Buffalo's KeyBank Center this fall as part of his 'Got Back' 2025 tour.
The tour announced 19 new dates on Thursday with shows across the U.S. and Canada. It kicks off on September 19 and runs through the end of November.
The tour will stop in Buffalo on November 14. Presale registration is already underway at paulmccartneygotback.com. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. on the same site.
All dates:
September 29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
October 4 – Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
October 7 – Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
October 11 – Denver, CO — Coors Field
October 14 – Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center
October 17 – Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium
October 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
October 29 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
November 2 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
November 3 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
November 6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
November 8 – Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
November 11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
November 14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
November 17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
November 18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
November 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
November 24 – Chicago, IL — United Center
November 25 – Chicago, IL — United Center