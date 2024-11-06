Patrick Chludzinski declares victory over Monica Wallace in race for New York State Assembly District 143

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Republican Patrick Chludzinski has declared victory over Democrat Monica Wallace in the race for New York State Assembly District 143.

Although Chludzinski declared victory, Democrat leaders in Erie County last told 7 News just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday that the race was too close to call.

“I am honored to be your next assemblyman in the 143rd district”



Patrick Chludzinski declares victory in a very big win for New York republicans.



Democrat leaders last told @eileenwkbw that’s it’s too close to call, but Monica Wallace has yet to show up at that campaign party. pic.twitter.com/N2bvb7ineV — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) November 6, 2024

According to data on the Erie County Board of Elections website, with 100 percent reporting, Chludzinski led Wallace 51.97% (29,772 votes) to 47.93% (27,459).

Wallace has represented New York State Assembly District 143 since she was elected in 2016. She received the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee and the Police Benevolent Association of New York State among others.

Chludzinski, a military veteran and law enforcement official, was a first-time candidate for public office and was endorsed by the Erie County Republican and Conservative committees among others.