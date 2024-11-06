Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Patrick Chludzinski declares victory over Monica Wallace in race for New York State Assembly District 143

CHLUD WALLACE.png
WKBW
CHLUD WALLACE.png
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Republican Patrick Chludzinski has declared victory over Democrat Monica Wallace in the race for New York State Assembly District 143.

Although Chludzinski declared victory, Democrat leaders in Erie County last told 7 News just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday that the race was too close to call.

According to data on the Erie County Board of Elections website, with 100 percent reporting, Chludzinski led Wallace 51.97% (29,772 votes) to 47.93% (27,459).

Wallace has represented New York State Assembly District 143 since she was elected in 2016. She received the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee and the Police Benevolent Association of New York State among others.

Chludzinski, a military veteran and law enforcement official, was a first-time candidate for public office and was endorsed by the Erie County Republican and Conservative committees among others.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!