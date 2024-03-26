Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo set to perform at Artpark Amphitheater on July 24

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform at Artpark Amphitheater on July 24 as part of Artpark's 50th Anniversary season.

The show is set for 7 p.m. and they will be joined by special guest The Vindys.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be $79 for reserved seats, $59 for front of stage (standing only), and $20 for general admission (carry-in chairs and blankets permitted). They will be available for purchase online on the Ticketmaster website or over the phone by calling the Artpark Box Office at 716-754-4375.

