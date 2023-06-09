Past and present Bills running backs help promote healthy living to students

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday Buffalo Bills running backs from past and present teamed up with the American Dairy Association North East to promote healthy eating and staying active.

"It's the young students that bring you out here that keep you involved with this Play 60, and nutrition thing for the last 12 years for me," said Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas. "I really enjoy it."

Latavius Murray, who signed with the Bills in May, was also there to run through activities with the students.

"Take care of your body," said Murray to the students.

"As you're younger you're kind of learning what your body needs," said Murray. "I always remember what this means to me. I think it's important for anyone to make that kind of impact and give back."

Students from nine schools in Western and Central New York participated in agriculture trivia, and fitness challenges before being served lunch. All schools involved were rewarded the day at Highmark Stadium, because they earned the title of "2023 FUEL UP Touchdown School"

For Murray, who grew up in Central New York, the event hit home as he helped promote dairy farms in both Western and Central New York. He informed the students about the importance of fueling up, especially as an athlete.

So what does Latavius Murray eat during the season?

Night before a game: Steak, broccoli or asparagus

Morning of gameday: Three-four eggs, with spinach, bell peppers, and maybe some toast

Two hours before a game: Protein shake with some collagen

"Just some healthy carbs that give me enough fuel for the game, but not too heavy on my stomach or body," explained Murray.

