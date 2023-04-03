Passports are in high demand - here's how you can get yours here in the Queen city

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The US State Department says passport applications are up roughly 40% compared to 2022. The increase in applications paired with pandemic-related backlogs have created longer wait times. It could now take up to 13 weeks to get a passport which puts many to receive theirs in early July. Even people who pay for expedited service may be waiting two months.
Steps on how can you get yours:
- Fill out an application
- Gather documents =
- Identification
- Proof of US citizenship
- Passport photo
- Kids will also need parental approval
Items you need to renew:
- Identification
- Current passport
- New passport photos
Where to go?
- For the passport:
- For a passport photo:
- UPS Stores
- Walgreens
- CVS
- Triple A branches
- Post Office
How much will it cost?
A new passport will cost $130. But for an expedited passport, which right now is a 7-8 week wait, that will cost 160-dollars.