Passports are in high demand - here's how you can get yours here in the Queen city

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The US State Department says passport applications are up roughly 40% compared to 2022. The increase in applications paired with pandemic-related backlogs have created longer wait times. It could now take up to 13 weeks to get a passport which puts many to receive theirs in early July. Even people who pay for expedited service may be waiting two months.

Steps on how can you get yours:



Fill out an application Gather documents =

- Identification

- Proof of US citizenship

- Passport photo Kids will also need parental approval

Items you need to renew:



Identification

Current passport

New passport photos

Where to go?



For the passport:

County Clerks Office Post Office Buffalo Passport Agency.

For a passport photo:

UPS Stores Walgreens CVS Triple A branches Post Office



How much will it cost?

A new passport will cost $130. But for an expedited passport, which right now is a 7-8 week wait, that will cost 160-dollars.