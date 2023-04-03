Watch Now
Passports are in high demand - here's how you can get yours here in the Queen city

Posted at 6:07 PM, Apr 03, 2023
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The US State Department says passport applications are up roughly 40% compared to 2022. The increase in applications paired with pandemic-related backlogs have created longer wait times. It could now take up to 13 weeks to get a passport which puts many to receive theirs in early July. Even people who pay for expedited service may be waiting two months.

Steps on how can you get yours:

  1. Fill out an application
  2. Gather documents =
    - Identification
    - Proof of US citizenship
    - Passport photo
  3. Kids will also need parental approval

Items you need to renew:

  • Identification
  • Current passport
  • New passport photos

Where to go?

How much will it cost?
A new passport will cost $130. But for an expedited passport, which right now is a 7-8 week wait, that will cost 160-dollars.

