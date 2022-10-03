Passion to Profits: One Eyed Barkery

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Courtney Browning says she’s always been a self-proclaimed helicopter dog-mom, and wanted to make sure her pup had the best ingredients in his stomach.

“I was looking into the treats I was giving him, and I wasn’t really satisfied with everything,” she said. “I had always made his birthday cakes every year, so I decided to make some treats.”

So, Browning got to baking.

“I was working at an animal hospital at the time and I gave everyone treats, and people were asking where to buy them.”

After her first market, where she sold out, she decided to take on the task as a business. Thus, One Eyed Barkery, named after her dog Harley who has one eye blossomed into something tasty.

“Everyone likes that they’re homemade. I don’t put any preservatives in them or any weird fillers,” she said. “You know exactly what you’re putting into your dog’s tummy.”

The process of making a preservative-free treat isn’t quick.

“I bake everything and everything has to be dehydrated for six hours,” she said.

Browning says the time is worth it, because the treats have the best ingredients for your pup.

“People always tell me even if their dog has a sensitive stomach they’re totally fine with the treats,” she said.

And Harley, gets to munch on everything and loves it.

“He gets a warm treat out of the oven every single day,” she said.

Courtney Browning, turning her passion into profits.

