Passion to Profits: Local baker shows Buffalo pride through cookies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Like most small businesses, Jaime Berebko started out small, baking cookies in her kitchen after work.

“After the pandemic, and really the Bills playoffs were a big thing for me starting,” she said.

So, Berebko says she made a couple of cookies for her family and friends to celebrate the Bills playoff run in 2020.

“And of course, my mom posted them to Facebook and they kind of blew up from there,” she said.

Berebko says her love for baking and decorating started as a passion when she was in high school.

“It was just something that I had inside of me that I never knew about, like a hidden talent,” she said.

It’s the detail in her designs that she’s best known for. Her Buffalo collection is so detailed, featuring everything from Frank’s Red Hot, Bison Dip, Rooties Blue Cheese, and a chicken wing.

She says when she looks back on pictures of her early work, she’s proud of her progress, and how far she’s come.

“It actually just started off as a hobby,” she said.

Much of her creativity in the kitchen comes from her customers and what they’re looking for.

“When they want things personalized, that’s where the creativity comes in.”

Berebko says she’s baking dozens of cookies a week.

A set of cookies can take anywhere from 15-20 hours of work. Between consultation and design choices, to cutters, stencils, baking, rolling, icing, decorating, packaging and so much more.

Leaning on her hometown and using her talents to evolve her business is what's helping Berebko turn her passions into profits.

“Keep evolving. Hopefully I can keep experimenting with new things and techniques,” she said.

If you’d like to follow Jamie’s work, her Facebook can be found here.