Passion to Profits: GoodForm Jewelry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inside her studio space, Kate Peruzzini buffs and shines one of her handcrafted stacking rings.

“I want it to last, and I want it to be a piece that has meaning in the long haul,” she said of her jewelry.

Peruzzini says she’s always had a love for jewelry and working with metals. It’s a talent she picked up in 2014 while living in Cambridge Massachusetts.

“I had a really stressful 9-5, and I was in a completely different life before this and I needed a way to decompress after work,” she said.

She didn’t pick up the art again until she moved back to Buffalo in 2017.

“Metalsmithing was continuing to call to me no matter what I did, so I decided to head the call.”

So she created Goodform Jewelry. Peruzzini is known for her abstract shapes and her use of high-end sustainable wearable metals like using gold filled. She’s now working with diamonds and other high-end stones.

“I’m at the point where I’m starting to do fine customs,” she said. “I’m staring to level up those precision skills into kind of a new phase of things.”

Each piece of jewelry is hand crafted with the finest detail. She loves that there’s always something new to learn and create.

“It can be humbling at time too but it’s also really exciting that you’re never done. This craft is thousands of years old and there are people passing this on all over the world, but it’s the type of thing that always reminds you you’re never done,”

Kate Peruzzini, turning passion into profits.

