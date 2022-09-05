Passion to Profits: Buffalo Brew Fab

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — From a sheet of metal, to a work of art.

There is nothing Brandon Farrell can’t make out of metal.

"2017 is when the business started," said Farrell. "I saw a keg table and I said, 'I can build it better.'"

That's exactly what he did. Farrell said his business, Buffalo Brew Fab, took off making keg tables, keg sinks, and even keg urinals.

Now, five years later, the business is known for its unique yard signs, and hometown pride collection.

Farrell says "Everyone loves the Buffalo themed yard stakes, the 716, the loves, the homes."

Everything is uniquely made in Kenmore, on a large machine that cuts right through the toughest metal.

Metal work is something he learned to do when he was 18 years old.

"My father got me a job working at his metal shop," said Farrell. "He said if you’re not going to college, learn a trade. I’ve learned everything since then."

Farrell says he’s not stopping anytime soon, and says his business wouldn't be what it is today without the people of Buffalo.

"People that live in Buffalo that travel outside of Buffalo, the snowbirds, they come here to get the flamingos, the Buffalo yard steaks to show their pride in other states," he said.

Dedication and persistence is what Farrell attributes to help turn his passion into profits.

"I am that person you drive down the street and I show my kids I built that," he said. "You take pride in your work. It’s fun to see your products all over Western New York and the United States."