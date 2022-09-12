Passion to Profits: ARW

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Countless garments and stitches later, Ashton Warner is still behind the sewing machine she learned on when she was just eight years old.

"I feel like that was what I was supposed to do is sewing because it’s so natural to me," said Warner.

After 20 years, the young girl who picked up the craft with her grandma is now a young entrepreneur with big dreams.

Warner is the creator and head designer of ARW.

"It’s a ready to wear clothing line that I do from start to finish right here in this space," said Warner.

She carefully crafts her clothing line in her spare bedroom in Cheektowaga. Each piece designed to be loose fitting to fit a variety of body types and sizes.

"The idea behind the brand is a focus on slow fashion, that takes pride in the craftsmanship and constructional detail that go into each piece," said Warner.

That slow fashion is on display whenever Warner sits down to create.

"It definitely took people a second to be like wait, all these pieces here you made," she said. "So I built my customer base and I have a very high returning customer base."

Warner's polished pieces are sold online, on her website and in person at pop-up markets.

"I would like a store and a studio space just so people can see exactly what goes into it and come and hang out, see what I’m working on or shop what’s in the retail space," said Warner.

Warner has turned her passion into profits while still using her grandmother’s Bernina sewing machine; the same one she learned on.