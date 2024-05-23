Passenger ejected in multi-vehicle crash, hit by oncoming car; Genesee County Deputies investigating

DARIEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Deputies in Genesee County are investigating a crash Wednesday evening involving two vehicles and a tractor-trailer that left two people critically injured.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 77 and Mcvean roads in the Town of Darien around 7:14 p.m.

First responders say they saw a gray Subaru sitting in the middle of the intersection when they arrived. It was determined three people were inside the car. All three were 30-years-old and from the Rochester area. Deputies say two of the passengers remain in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer involved was not injured. Authorities say he was released at the scene.

The third vehicle involved was a gray Ford Escape. The two occupants were ages 25 and 23, both from Grand Island. They did not need any medical attention at the scene.

Investigators say the Subaru was trying to make a left turn off Mcvean Road onto State Route 77 but failed to yield the right away and was struck by the tractor-trailer. At that time, one of the occupants inside the Subaru was thrown from the vehicle and hit by the Ford Escape.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

