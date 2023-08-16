‘Party at the Pier’ provides opportunity to donate to FeedMore WNY and enjoy a night out at the same time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday is your chance to donate and enjoy a night out at the same time. FeedMore WNY is selling tickets to its ‘Party at the Pier’ event where all proceeds go to benefiting their mission to feed Western New York.

“A lot of people are in individual crisis, we are here for them,” said Catherine Shick, Public Relations Manager, FeedMore WNY “We have children who are going back to school in a few short weeks, want to make sure we send them prepared to learn with full bellies.”

‘Party at the Pier’ is a fundraising event for FeedMore, where guests can enjoy live music, specialty food, and drinks at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, 255 Furhmann Blvd.

General admission tickets are $75 each and a VIP admission option with more food and alcohol is $125.

Tickets can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/xha/

FeedMore WNY ‘Party at the Pier’ menu

With rising grocery costs, the number of local people in need is only increasing.

Research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found a 4.9% increase in grocery costs from July 2022 to July 2023.

People all around our area have felt the strain as a result.

“We‘ve been seeing 40,50, 60 families in a day now, which we never used to,” Annie Carlson Coordinator St. Patrick Food Pantry.

“I work full time and I still struggle to provide. I can only imagine for somebody that’s not able to work,” said mother of two Christina Stokes. “Please donate, you don’t know how important it is.”

“Believe me, I lost my food stamps this week, so I’m grateful you are here,” Buffalo resident Dawn Radetich said. “We are humbly grateful to all of you that participate in the food banks and FeedMore.”

If you can't make it to the event, FeedMore WNY also accepts donations on their website